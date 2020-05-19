Henderson Restaurants Granted Extra Seating for Reopening

Restaurants and taverns in Henderson have been granted extra outdoor seating in order to make social distancing easier.

The Henderson Board of Commissioners on Monday greenlighted the temporary use of the city’s right-of-way in the Central Business District through August 1.

Approving the plan allows restaurants and tavernas to place tables, chairs, and other items on city parking spaces as they reopen for business.

The order allows the city manager to develop guidelines and regulations for the permitted use.

Comments

comments