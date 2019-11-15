Henderson Restaurant Offering Reward for Overnight Theft

An Henderson restaurant is offering an reward for an overnight theft.

Mr. D’s, a drive-in off Green Street, has released surveillance video from Thursday night of someone robbing the restaurant after closing.

According to their Facebook page, they are looking for anyone with information about the robbery to come forward. They said that they will pay a $100 reward for information. They have also asked that if the person who robbed them is willing to come forward, they won’t press and charges and work out an agreement on “paying back the little that was stolen.”

The two videos posted on the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MR.DSDRIVEIN/videos/1005792276435640/ shows a person covered in all black breaking through the front door of the business and running behind the counter. The person is also shown going through an office drawer looking for money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson Police.

