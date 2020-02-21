Henderson Resident Escapes House Fire, No Injuries

The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) responded to the scene of a house fire in the 1500 block of Cumnock Street, in Henderson, Kentucky.

According to HFD, there was one person inside of the home at the time of the fire, but that person was able to evacuate the home safely and call 911.

The fire occurred sometime around 6:00 a.m., as fire crews announced their presence at the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials report that there have been no injuries as a result of the fire.

Comments

comments