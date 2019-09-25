Henderson Property Tax Bill Due November 1st

Henderson residents will be receiving their property tax bills in the mail and will be due November 1st.

Payments can be done on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City Hall will be closed on November 28th and 29th for Thanksgiving. Residents can pay their bills via cash, check, or credit card at City Hall.

Last day to pay the property tax bill without any penalty or interest is on November 27th by 5 p.m. Payments are also available online with a 2.5 percent processing fee.

If the property tax bill is unpaid, penalty and interest will be added on December 1st.

If you have any questions concerning the property tax bill, call (270) 687-8537.

Comments

comments