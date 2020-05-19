Henderson Public Pools Remain Closed for 2020 Season

Swimmers hoping to visit Atkinson Pool in Henderson, Kentucky, this season will have to find a different way to beat the heat, as city officials have announced the pool will remain closed.

Without a set date for public pools to reopen in Kentucky, city officials had to make the difficult decision.

According to Donna Stinnett, Public Information Officer for the City of Henderson, staffing issues, supplies, and cost were also reasons for the closure.

“With time kind of dwindling away for having a good, solid pool season, it seemed prudent and fiscally responsible, since it does cost quite a bit to get the pool up and running,” said Stinnett. “It just doesn’t make good, practical sense.”

Additionally, Aqua City Swim Club’s pool in Henderson will close for the 2020 season, while splash pads on the city’s waterfronts will also remain closed until further notice.

Similarly, city pools in Evansville, Indiana, will also be closed for the 2020 season.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments