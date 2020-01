Henderson Police are investigating an alleged theft that happened Monday at a home in the 1600 block of Madison Street.

The victim told police that two Black males came to her home posing as contractors.

One of the males distracted her while the other male stole rings costing over $500.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or CrimeStoppers at 270-831-111.

