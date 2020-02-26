Henderson Police Department Faces Officer Shortages

When emergency situations are in progress police officers are the first to respond–keeping our streets safe and our families even safer!

Finding qualified candidates to wear the badge has proven difficult for agencies which is why the Henderson Police Department has gone outside the county to recruit.

Major Jermaine Poynter says, “We are looking for people that are highly driven people, that have high character and high morals, that want to give back to our community, that want to make Henderson a better place, help us protect and serve in our community.”

Candidates should be 21 years of age or older, a high school graduate with no prior felonies, or DUI convictions within the last five years.

Recruits start out at nearly $20 an hour with state retirement. Rookies will hit the streets after a 24-week police academy.

Additionally, candidates interested in learning about policing and what it takes can attend the Citizen Police Academy. Candidates can learn everything from shooting guns to traffic stops, police policies, and crime operations.

HPD says 15 seats are available for classes which begin March 10.

If you are interested in any of the open positions within the Henderson Police Department, or if you’re interested in attending the Citizen Police Academy you can head to the city of Henderson’s website.

