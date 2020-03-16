Henderson Municipal Center to Close March 17 Until Further Notice

The Henderson Municipal Center is taking precautions regarding COVID-19. Effective March 17, the center will be closed to the public until further notice.

Signs will be posted at entrances advising citizens of the closure.

Customers can still pay utility bills using the tow drive-thru lanes on the east side of the building. City Manager Buzzy Newman said will focus on expediting service at the drive-thrus.

Payments may also be dropped off at the City of Henderson utility drop box in the parking lot of The Depot building at 101 N. Water St.

As noted on signs at the Henderson Municipal Center entrances, people with municipal-related emergencies should call 270-831-1200

Those needing a utility hookup should call 270-831-4996

Comments

comments