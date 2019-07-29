Henderson Man Shot in Arm

Henderson Police Department continue to investigate a shooting that led to a man shot in the arm.

Shooting took place in the 400 block of South Adams Street in Henderson early Monday morning.

The victim was discovered covered in blood by police, with a gunshot wound in the right arm. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Henderson Police continue to investigate, they ask if anyone has information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

Comments

comments