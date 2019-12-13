Henderson Man Injured During Burglary

Henderson Police are investigating a burglary that injured one man on Friday.

A 26-year-old man told Henderson Police that around 11 a.m. Friday a Hispanic man kicked in the front door of his residence. The man said the suspect had a gun pointed at him and when he attempted to run, the suspect shot him.

The suspect fled the scene before Henderson Police arrived.

The victim received a laceration to the head during the altercation and refused medical attention.

