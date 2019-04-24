Henderson Man Goes Missing Near Wetlands

Authorities are searching for a man after his truck was found in the Henderson wetlands. The man was identified as 30-year-old Issac Fife of Henderson.

According to his family, he was last heard from on Tuesday around 2 p.m. and was believed to be in Evansville at that time.

Around 2:30 p.m. that day he was seen driving on Wolf Hills Rd. with his flashers on as he left the roadway and drove through a gate and into a muddy field. He was last seen at this location.

Deputies were able to ping his cell phone, which showed his last location was in Evansville around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with any additional information can contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

