Henderson Man Facing Theft Charges; Accused of Stealing Over $10K

A Henderson man has been arrested on theft charges following an investigation by the Henderson Police Department.

Justin Boswell, 26, charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000. Detectives say Boswell was working for a Henderson resident between May and October doing various tasks in his yard.

The resident said he noticed $20,000 in cash was missing from his residence. According to witnesses, Boswell was seen leaving the area with envelopes the money was kept in at least four to five times.

Boswell claimed he had a large inheritance, but bank records showed he didn’t have any money prior to working for the Henderson resident.

Detectives say Boswell opened several bank accounts and placed over $7,000 in the accounts. Boswell also made a down payment on a vehicle for a woman.

He is currently lodged in Louisville, Kentucky on other charges as well.

