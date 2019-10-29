Henderson Man Facing Multiple Charges After Spitting at Police

A Henderson man is facing multiple charges after he spat on an officer and made terroristic threats to police. Daniel Sopczak was yelling and causing a disturbance around 1 a.m. October 25th when Henderson Police officers arrived for a family disturbance.

Upon arrival, Sopczak spat on one of the officers. While arresting Sopczak, an electronic control weapon was used. Police say Sopczak made threats to kill officers on the scene.

Sopczak was charged with menacing, assault with bodily fluids, third-degree terroristic threatening, and disorderly.

He also had four outstanding warrants for failure to appear, one of which was for a felony offense in Missouri.

Comments

comments