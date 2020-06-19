Henderson Man Facing Charges for Burning Dog Alive; Neighbors React

After a two-week manhunt, authorities have arrested a Henderson man in connection with the burning of a small dog on the Henderson County Fairgrounds last Sunday.

Bryan Matthews Jr., 32, is being charged with two felonies for burning a dog alive including one count of torturing a dog or cat with a serial physical injury resulting in injury or death and one count of arson in the first degree.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the police were able to find Matthews after reviewing surveillance video from the Henderson County Parks Department which shows his vehicle parking next to the bathroom where the dog was found.

44News attempted to reach out to Matthews for comment but declined.

A neighbor of Matthews, however, did speak on the incident. Etta Eaden, an animal lover, says she is incredibly angry and wants justice.

“I was so happy when I saw that they had caught him. I still can’t understand for the life of me why he would do that. I hope that he explains to the public why he would do something like that,” says Eaden.

Although there is video surveillance showing Matthews’ vehicle was present at the scene of the crime, there are those who believe he is innocent.

Alec Oakley, a friend and neighbor of Matthews, disagrees with the charges believing his friend is innocent. “I talk to him every day and I mean he don’t seem like the type of guy to do that. And me personally and my brother — we don’t think he did it.”

There are mixed views on what should happen to him.

“To me, jail is too good for that man,” says Eaden.

“I hope he can get out of it and get out so I can talk to him again. He like brightened my days most times when I was having a bad day,” says Oakley.

Matthews is scheduled to be arraigned in court on June 23 at 10 a.m.

