Henderson Man Facing 7 Charges in Case of Stolen Car

A Henderson man is in custody after a series of crimes ended with a police chase.

According to HPD, an officer attempted to stop a car Monday night near the intersection of 12th and North Green Street.

The driver took off and while running from police hit an SUV at 12th and Adams Street.

The driver kept going but was eventually found further down on Adams Street.

HPD identified the driver as Seth Justice, 20, of Henderson.

Police say the car he was driving was stolen. Officers were also able to connect Justice and the car to a report of stole gas at the Thorton’s on North Green Street.

Justice is facing seven charges including Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000 and Theft by Unlawful Taking of Gasoline Under $500.

