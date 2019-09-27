Henderson Man Dies After Standoff With Police

A Henderson man dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a long standoff with police near an Henderson apartment complex.

Henderson Police said that John Ellis Smith, Jr passed away at Methodist Hospital following a standoff near the Lawndale Apartment complex off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Around 1AM, Henderson Police responded to the 800 block of Kleymeyer St, where Smith allegedly fired multiple shots in a home before fleeing the scene. Officers located Smith in an alleyway behind the apartments. At that point, Smith turned the gun on himself and said that he was going to kill himself. Officers talked to Smith for hours to put the gun down but, when police deployed less-lethal force, Smith fired the weapon on himself. He was taken to the hospital and passed away from his injuries.

