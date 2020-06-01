Henderson Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting at EPD Officers

A Henderson, Kentucky man was arrested in Evansville on multiple charges on Saturday, including Attempted Murder, after allegedly firing a revolver at Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers despite being tased.

According to EPD, just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Lodge Ave. in Evansville to the Woodland Park Apartment complex in reference to a person with a gun.

Officers were given the description of a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a white tank top and black shorts with a pistol in his back pocket and at times taking it out of his pocket and waving it around.

The 911 caller identified the man as 28-year-old Andrew Barnett, who according to EPD is a parole registered offender for attempted armed burglary and intimidation.

Upon arrival, officers located a subject matching the description of Barnett and attempted to make contact. Barnett then fled officers as soon as they attempted that contact.

According to EPD, officers then pursued Barnett on foot for a short distance before one officer unsuccessfully deployed his taser. The officer then attempted a second deployment of his taser, which hit Barnett in the arm.

Despite being tased, Barnett was able to grab a revolver from his waistband, which he allegedly fired at officers before falling to the ground from the effects of the taser, a statement by EPD explained.

Barnett was then taken into custody without any further force beyond the successful taser deployment.

Arrested and Charged:

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

comments