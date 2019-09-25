Henderson Man Behind Bars for Sexual Abuse Against Child

A Henderson man is behind bars for sex crimes against a child. Henderson Police arrested 35-year-old John Spurlin on September 24th at 1700 block of South Green Street for abusing a juvenile female for several years.

On May 2019, Spurlin had an active bench warrant of arrest for sexual abuse 1st-degree victim under 12. Officials say Spurlin touched the juvenile genital area, buttocks, and breast on a regular basis.

Spurlin has not made a statement about the situation and is asking to talk to a lawyer.

Kentucky State Police and U.S. Marshal Task Force assisted in the arrest of Spurlin.

