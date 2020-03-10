Henderson Man Arrested After Printing Nude Photos of Minors at Walgreens

A Henderson, Kentucky man was arrested by police after they say he used his mobile phone to print sexually explicit photos of young females at a Walgreens.

On Feb. 25, members of the Henderson Police Department (HPD) responded to the Walgreens located at 402 Second Street in Henderson, Kentucky, on a report of an individual printing off photos that appeared to have a very young, nude female in them.

The individual in question was identified as 33-year-old Christopher Davis of Henderson, Kentucky.

According to the responding officer, Davis used his mobile phone to print 15 photos in total.

Police say nine of those 15 photos showed a nude female that appeared to be around 7 to 8-years-old.

On Feb. 28, HPD Detectives interview Davis.

Detectives say Davis had two mobile phones on him at the time of their conversation, both of which had nude photographs of minors – some of who appeared to be as young as 3 to 4-years-old. Both phones were seized as evidence.

After being located and arrested on March 5, 33-year-old Christopher A. Davis was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center, where he awaited his March 10 court date.

