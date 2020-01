A 34-year-old Henderson man has been arrested for assault 4th degree and strangulation.

The Henderson Police Department says they arrested William Hill at a home in the 100 block of Cottage Avenue in Henderson, around 7:49 a.m. on December 28, 2019.

The victim told police Hill, her boyfriend, shoved her down, and then he choked, kicked, and punched her.

Hill was lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center.

