Henderson Man Arrested on Multiple Counts of Drug Trafficking

Henderson Police Detectives along with Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement officers arrested 65-year-old Steven R. Stone for the trafficking of multiple controlled substances within Henderson’s East End.

The investigation began in early 2019 after multiple complaints of drug trafficking from Stone’s residence on Thompson Street in Henderson Kentucky.

Undercover detectives were able to purchase crystal meth and Hydrocodone pills on multiple occasions from Stone, worth a street value of $1500.

A search warrant was executed at Stone’s residence in which detectives were able to locate various items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the trafficking and use of controlled substances.

Stone was arrested for two counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Purchase/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Comments

comments