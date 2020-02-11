Henderson Man Arrested in Jewelry Theft

Less than a minute

Police say a Henderson man that burglarized a home and stole jewelry is behind bars.

Ernest Sawyer, 35, was arrested Monday around 7 p.m. and now faces burglary charges.

Sawyer burglarized the home on February 3 and when the homeowner returned, he fled.

The Henderson Police Department learned Sawyer works for a local plumbing company and had been inside the home before.

Detectives located Sawyer and brought him to HPD for questioning. Sawyer admitted to going into the victim’s home and stealing the items.

He sits inside the Henderson County Detention Center without bond.

