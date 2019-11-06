Henderson Man Arrested in Halloween Hold Up

A woman says she was held at gunpoint on Halloween night in Henderson.

According to a police report, the woman gave a man a ride near the 400 block of North Green Street.

She told police, the man pulled a gun on her and demanded her cellphone. She says he threatened to kill her if she did not follow his directions or stopped the car.

However, the woman was able to stop the car and run for help.

The man was found in the 500 block of North Adam Street shortly after. He has been identified as George Nelson, 48.

Nelson is charged with robbery and terroristic threatening.

