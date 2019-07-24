Henderson Man Arrested in Drug Trafficking Investigation

A Henderson man has been charged in a drug trafficking investigation. Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force arrested 38-year-old Joshua Bridwell Tuesday morning in a Henderson business district.

Bridwell was in possession of a “large quantity of methamphetamine,” according to the report. Officers visited a motel room at True Vine Inn off U.S. 41-N and found additional drugs in relation to the investigation along with a significant amount of meth, plastic bags, and scales.

Bridwell was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

He was arrested without incident and transferred to Henderson County Jail where he is being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

