Henderson Man Arrested in Drug Trafficking Investigation

A Henderson man is behind bars after large amounts of drugs were found at his home. Detectives with the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Henderso’s East End as a result of a multi-agency narcotics investigations.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 200 block of South Lincoln Ave., which resulted in the discovery of large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Resident Zachary Armstead was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Armstead was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

