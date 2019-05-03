Henderson Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

A nearly year-long drug trafficking investigation lands one Henderson County man in jail. Detectives with Kentucky State Police and Henderson County Sheriff Department executed a search warrant for a home in the 1200 block of Helm Street.

Authorities say three ounces of crystal meth and approximately .5 ounces of crack cocaine were found with a street value of $10,000. A small amount of marijuana and various items of drug paraphernalia were also located in the home.

Authorities say 33-year-old James Campbell was home during the execution and was subsequently arrested for drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

The investigation was launched after receiving multiples complains of drug trafficking in the area.

