Henderson Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges After Shooting

A Henderson man is behind bars for attempted murder. On December 11, Henderson Police were dispatched to the area of Mill Street and Washington Street for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, they located Hobert Miller with a gunshot wound to the head. Miller was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say victim and witness statements led to a warrant on 36-year-old Joshua Blackwell for attempted murder. Blackwell was arrested Tuesday by US Marshal Fugitive Task Force and HPD.

According to Blackwell, Miller attempted to stab him, so he shot him. Blackwell is a convicted felon and had suspected methamphetamine in his backpack at the time of his arrest.

Blackwell has been charged with felony probation violation and attempted murder. Officials say more charges are expected to be made.

