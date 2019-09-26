Henderson CountyKentucky
Henderson Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Assault in Webster Co.
A Henderson man is being held on attempted murder charges without bond.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randall Green, 39, after receiving information about an assault.
The assault took place in Webster County, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 24th. Authorities have not released any other details.
Green was arrested in the area of Bellewood Drive in Henderson County and is scheduled to appear in court on October 1st.