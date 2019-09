A Henderson man is accused of rape. On September 16th at 4:30 a.m., police say they were dispatched to Saddlebrook Apartments in Henderson.

The victim told officers she was at her apartment with 26-year-old Pascual J. Pascual and another person when Pascual raped her. The victim received medical attention at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

Police say after they spoke with Pascual they arrested him for rape.

