Henderson Lions Club Gearing Up for Annual Auction

The Henderson Lions Club’s Annual Auction is coming up February 10th-15th.

Monday through Friday you will be able to bid on more than 600 auction items through their online/television auction on Cable Channel 197 from 7 pm-10 pm.

Then on Saturday, February 15th, the Lions will host their live auction at Rookies Sports Bar and Restaurant in downtown Henderson.

The cost of that event is $50 a person or $75 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased from a Lions Club member.

The first five nights will feature a wide variety of items, ranging from home & car care, lawn & garden, to certificates for local restaurants and shops.

The February 15th live auction will feature several “big ticket” items including an Apple Series 5 Smart Watch, tickets to Disney World, an Ellis Park “Day at the Races” package, a two-night stay at a Cabin in Gatlinburg, and much more.

Last year, the Henderson Lions Auction raised nearly $32,000 and returned more than $30,000 to the local community in the form of grants and scholarships.

For more information contact the Henderson Lions Club.

