Henderson Lions Arts & Craft Festival This Weekend



The Henderson Lions Club is hosting the Annual Arts & Craft Festival this weekend.

It is Saturday, October 5th and Sunday, October 6th from 10 am to 4 pm.

The festival is an outdoor event at Audubon State Park with a $5 parking fee.

There will be more than 125 booths at the event.

Henderson Lions member Myrle Partridge joined Anchor Jessica Hartman on 44News This Morning with a few of the unique items that will be available.



Comments

comments