Henderson Juveniles Taken Into Custody After Bike Theft

Two Henderson juveniles were taken into police custody on Tuesday after officers say they threatened and stole from two other juveniles.

On Tuesday, May 12, officers with the Henderson Police Department were dispatched to Algonquins in Henderson, Kentucky, in reference to a robbery.

When officers arrived, they were told two juveniles were assaulted and threatened with a gun before their bikes were subsequently stolen.

Police say the robbery took place behind Rural King in the parking lot and that both victims had visible injury.

Two juvenile suspects were located by police along with the stolen bikes.

When questioned by police, the suspects said they had told the victims that they had a gun, but that they did not actually have one.

According to HPD, the juvenile suspects were taken into custody without incident.

