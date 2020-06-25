EvansvilleHenderson CountyIndianaKentucky

Henderson Juvenile in Custody After Fleeing From Traffic Stop to Evansville

Adam Kight 59 mins ago
Police say a juvenile Henderson resident fled from a traffic stop to Evansville before being taken into custody on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday morning just after 1:00 a.m., Henderson Police Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Powell St in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the vehicle fled from officers and was later located in Evansville, Indiana.

The juvenile driver of the vehicle was identified as a resident of Henderson, Kentucky. After being apprehended in Evansville, he was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Officers are seeking to charge the juvenile for fleeing from the traffic stop, not having a license, and for driving without tail lights.

