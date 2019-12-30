Henderson Judge in Center of Controversy Following Facebook Comments

“Unapologetic, disheartening, lacking compassion and insensitive” are just some of the words used to describe a Facebook thread involving the Henderson County Judge Executive and a disabled Henderson County man.

Bruce Reynolds, a 50-year-old disabled Henderson County man, went to pay his light bill at the courthouse in downtown Henderson.

Reynolds drove around the courthouse three times before he was able to find a handicapped parking space.

Finding himself upset and frustrated, Reynolds took to Facebook with his complaint, ultimately exchanging words with Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider.

Schneider could be seen making comments such as these:

44News reached out to the Judge Executive for comment.

“Mr. Reynolds is a Charlton, he’s vulgar, he’s a classic Facebook troll. He simply wants attention, he wants to take things out of context and make mountains out of molehills, to accuse me of being insensitive to disabilities or cancer is absolutely hilariously false,” Schneider said, also adding “I am not discriminatory of those with cancer, my mother is a cancer survivor, it’s absurd.”

The judge went on to compare the cancer patient to that of an 80-year-old grandma or grandpa, also calling Reynolds and others on Facebook “liars.”

Just hours ago, the Judge Executive took to his personal Facebook account saying “Social media can be a terrific communication tool, or it can be a cesspool. It’s very hard to see quality people slammed publicly for no good reason and not say anything about it. Forgive me.”

44News reported Tyler Druin has the full story as well as the other comments made by Judge Executive Brad Schneider, below:

