Henderson Increases Trash Fees

The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners finalized an ordinance that increases residential fees for collection of household refuse.

The residential rate for collection and disposal of garbage will increase from $17 to $19.50 per month and will include a $1 per month earmark for recycling services. The last increase in the residential collection was in July 2013.

The ordinance also sets a new fee for special pick-up of heavy trash or brush: $30 for a small load (pick-up truck or 1-ton dump truck) and $60 for a large truckload (single axle dump truck), an increase from the rate of $20 which was set in 1995.

