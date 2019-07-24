Henderson Humane Society Deals With Overcrowding

The Humane Society is asking for help in what they are calling a “crisis.”

“We’re out of room. We are completely full,” says Debbie Edwards, Humane Society of Henderson County Operations Manager. “It seems like every year the numbers are just outweighing the year before.”

Officials with the Humane Society of Henderson say they are dealing with overcrowding.

“At last count I believe we had 68 dogs, probably double that. And cats and kittens,” says Edwards.

They say the reason people are surrendering their pets is due to the financial responsibilities of caring for a furry friend.

Edwards says this included shots as well as spaying and neutering pets if they are not breeding.

“The majority are owner surrenders-close to as many strays just running around with no owners,” says Edwards.

Humane officials say in just the month of July they’ve had 77 animal come through the door and now they’re trying to find ways to address the problem.

“It comes down to better ordinances in the city,” says Edwards.

After voicing their concerns to county leaders, both are working to educate pet owners and improve the quality of life for animals.

“The crisis of their overcrowding and apparently the constant flow of abandoned pets is going to get in the way of them doing their jobs well,” says Brad Schneider, Henderson County Judge Executive. “And they have to also be able to handle animal control calls.”

“We just want to make sure that they have the right information and education to know how to be responsible pet owners,” says Edwards.

In the meantime, the Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in finding the animals a forever home.

“These animals are perfectly healthy,” says Edwards. “There’s nothing wrong with them. They just want a home.”

The Humane Society says they will be hosting an adoption event this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rural King on South Green Street.

If you’re interested in adopting or volunteering click here.

