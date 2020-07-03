Henderson High Schoolers Need Negative COVID-19 Test to Return to Sports

Henderson County High School (HCHS) students heading back for summer sports will need to provide negative COVID-19 test results before they’re able to participate. That requirement and more are also in place for other extra-curricular activities at HCHS.

Additionally, those wishing to play sports or participate in other extra-curricular activities at the high school will need to turn in a signed Acknowledgement of Risk and Waiver, which states they understand the “possible exposure to and illness from infectious diseases including but not limited to MRSA, influenza, and COVID-19,” as well as “the risk of serious illness and death” existing.

Those wishing to participate in any such activities will also need to have a current physical on file.

Students can receive a COVID-19 test at any testing site, but testing will be available to students on July 7 – July 9 at the HCHS High School Football Stadium Parking Lot. Those wishing to get a test there are asked to enter from the front of the school and exit onto Garden Mile Rd.

A pre-registration form for testing at HCHS can be found by clicking here.

HCHS students wishing to get a test at the high school but are under the age of 18 will need to have their parent sign a consent form for them. That form can be found by clicking here.

Schedule for Testing at HCHS on July 7 – July 9.

Students are asked to contact their coach for any further instructions.

Testing Schedule

July 7

Football 9:00-1:00

Boys Soccer 4:00-6:00

July 8

Band 9:00-1:00

Volleyball 4:00-5:15

Cross Country 5:15-6:00

July 9

Golf 9:00-10:00

Dance 10:00-11:00

Cheer 11:00-1:00

Girls Soccer 4:00-6:00

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments