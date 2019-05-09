Henderson Grand Jury Indicts Pair on Kidnapping, Assault Charges

May 9th, 2019 Henderson County, Kentucky

Two people who have been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges have been indicted by a grand jury. Melinda Cabell and Jacob Bates were both indicted by the Henderson County Grand Jury.

Bates was indicted on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault while Cabell was indicted on two counts of complicity to kidnapping and one count of fourth-degree assault.

The pair will be in Henderson County Court on May 14th at 9 a.m.

 

Previous story:
Two People Charged With Kidnapping, Assault

