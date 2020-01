Henderson fire crews are working to extinguish an ongoing mobile home fire.

This is an active fire that began around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Lovers Lane.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and all occupants of the building have made it out safely.

The cause of this fire unknown.

Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we continue to update you on this developing story.

