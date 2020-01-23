Henderson Firefighters Praised for Act of Kindness

Firefighters in Henderson are receiving praise after an act of kindness.

Crews responded to a suspected illegal burn and found an older woman trying to clean up the leaves in her yard.

After putting out the small fire, the crew took it upon themselves to rake the remainder of her yard and properly dispose of the leaves in her trash cans.

The Facebook post has 700 likes and more than 50 shares.

Hats off to those firefighters for going above and beyond!

