Henderson Fire Dept. Warns Against Mixing Cleaning Supplies

As they’re aware of the concerns surrounding Coronavirus Disease 2019, or COVID-19 for short, officials with Henderson Fire Department (HFD) are advising the public to not mix cleaning products in an attempt to sanitize areas to combat the virus, as doing so could produce dangerous results.

“With the COVID-19 virus being such a concern and children being out of school for the next couple of weeks, we realize that some people may be tempted to go the extra mile when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting their homes and vehicles,” HFD said in a Facebook post. “We want everyone to be safe and to know that mixing certain chemicals and/or cleaners can be very dangerous.”

The below photo has been circulating online and has been shared mainly by many fire departments in an effort to keep the public safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also warns that certain cleaning supplies can cause irritation to the lungs, advising windows or doors be opened while cleaning.

Many disinfectants contain chemicals which can irritate the lungs. Open windows or doors when cleaning with disinfection products and ensure that people with breathing problems (such as asthma) are not near the area.

Good hygiene habits are also strongly encouraged by the CDC, such as the frequent washing of hands with soap for a full 20 seconds, and not touching your nose, eyes, or mouth.

You can find a detailed overview of recommendations on cleaning and disinfecting households provided by the CDC on their website.

