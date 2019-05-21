Henderson Fire Department Testing Hydrants June 1st

The Henderson Fire Department will begin its yearly testing of fire hydrants across the city starting next week. Testing will begin Saturday, June 1st and will run between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

In the business district, testing will be done after 5 p.m. During this time, residents are asked to make sure there’s no discoloration in their water.

If you do find discoloration in the water officials say to run your tap cold until the water clears.

The hydrant tests are expected to last about two weeks.

