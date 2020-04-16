Henderson Fire Chief Gives Message of Hope to Community

Chief Scott Foreman of the Henderson Fire Department shares a message of hope to the Tri-State community.

“Tri-State, my message of hope is, keep a smile on your face through these trying times,” Chief Foreman began.

“Worry has never solved the future, but only takes away energy from the present time,” asserted the Henderson Fire Chief.

“The Henderson Fire Department is here for you, if you guys need anything, don’t hesitate to reach out to us,” Chief Foreman concluded.

