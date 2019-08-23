Henderson Duo Set to Take the Stage at KY State Fair

Two Henderson Middle School students are headed to the final round of the Kentucky State Fair Talent Competition.

Annabel Whitledge and Maggie Hollis are barely old enough to even compete in this years Kentucky State Fair Talent Classic.

The reward huge for the two middle schoolers.

The catch their competing against 20 other contestants that are nearly twice their age for these Henderson girls that’s even more of a reason why they want to win.

It all started at the age of six for Annabel and Maggie once bitter enemy’s in their early childhood the duo says they couldn’t stand each other now the pair is set to take the main stage at the Kentucky State Fair competing for bragging rights, first place and $1,200 in cold hard cash.

“Funny story when we were like six we couldn’t stand each other, we could not stand each other says Annabel. “We were not friends” says Maggie. “Not at all and now we’re like best friends” adds Annabel.

Fast forward nearly seven years later, Annabel is a Nashville recording artist writing songs with country music star and Billboard top 10 artist Jeff Bates, Bates known for his hits like, “The Love Song” “Long, Slow Kisses” and “I Wanna Make You Cry”. Maggie isn’t to far behind, her career just now ramping up, playing venues across the state and competing in professional talent shows. If the couple can snag a victory at the state fair they say they might start their own band.

“I wanna be like Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annie’s that is our goal” says Annabel. “I wanna be like The Dixie Chicks type” says Maggie.

Annabel and Maggie had the floor all to their self at The Ford Center, hoping one day to sell the place out, just across the bridge from their hometown, no stranger to big crowds, their young voices echo in the rafters, as the team prepare to take the stage vowing for a victory!

Their age is young, their hearts are big, and their voices huge.

“Always chase after your dreams, like don’t care what other people say, don’t listen to people tell you your to young, don’t because you just have to believe in yourself” says Maggie. “Your truly not when is a better time to just go for it, you know, there is no right age, you can’t be 21 and ready, you can be 12 and ready at the same time I feel like” says Annabel.

The Kentucky State Fair Talent Classic is Saturday night at 7p.m. in Louisville. I will be following the girls journey tomorrow night at the fair.

Be sure to tune in to 44News at 9 and 10 Saturday night for the results.

