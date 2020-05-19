Henderson and Daviess Counties See More Coronavirus Deaths

Two more Kentuckians have passed away due to the coronavirus – one resident in Henderson County, and one resident in Daviess County.

There are now five total deaths in Daviess County, Kentucky, and four total deaths in Henderson County, Kentucky.

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported the deaths on Tuesday, alongside 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, there were six in Ohio County, two in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, and one in McLean County, Kentucky.

As of Tuesday, May 19, there are now 595 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the seven-county GRDHD district and 10 total deaths.

Currently, 14 people in the GRDHD district are hospitalized. Of the total 595 COVID-19 positive individuals, 69 (11%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide number of recovered patients is now 434 (73%).

As of May 18, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 7,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky and 346 statewide deaths.

The GRDHD Covers the Following Kentucky Counties:

Additional Demographic Information:

Average age: 43

Age range: 7-months-old – 93-years-old

Male: 55.4%

Female: 44.6%

