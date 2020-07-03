Henderson County’s Spottsville Bridge Reduced to One Lane July 8

On Wednesday, July 8, U.S. 60 down to one lane at MP 19.4 on the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County will be reduced to one lane.

The lane that remains open will also be reduced to 9 feet.

Temporary traffic signals will also be in place to control alternating one-lane traffic across the existing Spottsville Bridge and the work zone.

This temporary traffic control is being installed so a contractor can address an underground mine shaft void on the west side of the Green River.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the contractor should be finished within 2 weeks but has up to 25 days to complete the work. Traffic will be restricted to a 9 foot wide lane. Traffic over 9 feet will not be permitted through the work zone.

KY 1078 (17.5 MP) and KY 2243 (3.0 MP) will be closed at their intersections with U.S. 60. Traffic will not be able to access U.S. 60 from KY 1078 or KY 2243. U.S. 60 traffic will not be able to access KY 2243 or KY 1078. There will not be a marked detour for these routes.

