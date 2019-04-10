Henderson County Student Gets Perfect ACT Score

A Tri-State student is celebrating a big accomplishment on a test that many high school students take across the country.

Luke Fulkerson, Henderson County High School junior, scored a perfect score on his ACT. Only two-tenths of one percent of students who take the ACT across the country earn a top score.

“I’m really proud of myself,” says Fulkerson. “My mom called me and asked me if she could open up the envelop so I said yeah you can open it and I could tell as soon as she started talking that it was something good because she was really excited.”

Luke scored a perfect 36 on his ACT, the highest possible score.

“A 36 is a 36, but at the same time the doors that it opens for our students,” says Chad Thompson, Henderson County High principal. “Its unbelievable the opportunities that they are going to have with scholarship wise and go to universities.”

In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2018, only 3,741 out of more than 1.9 million graduates who took the ACT earned a top score.

“It was really exciting when I got the score,” says Fulkerson.

The ACT consist of tests in English, math, reading, and science each scoring on a scale of 1 to 36.

Luke says he wasn’t nervous about taking the test, but was sure to prepare.

“All my teachers have been really focusing on the ACT this year since its our junior year and we’ve been taking a lot of practice ones and I think that really helped out a lot and also I’ve been doing a lot at home,” says Fulkerson.

Aside from his academics, Fulkerson plays on the Henderson County High varsity basketball team.

“You see the output of Luke on the basketball court just as you do see in the classrooms so he’s not one dimensional by any means,” says Thompson.

As for now, Luke says he doesn’t know where he wants to attend college, but wants to be sure to make the most of his senior year.

“Next year is just kind of where I just figure out what I want to do, where I want to go, and take the classes that prepare me for that,” says Fulkerson.

Luke will be taking a college tour later this week at Vanderbilt University. He hopes to eventually study biomedical engineering or civil engineering.

