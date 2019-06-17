Henderson County to Start Collecting Its Own Occupational Tax

The Hendeson County Fiscal Court will begin collecting its own occupational tax. The collection change will take effect on July 1st.

Since January 1st, 2016, the City of Henderson has been collecting the county’s occupational tax on behalf of the court in addition to the city’s.

According to county ordinance, every employer that pays wages, salaries, commissions, tips or other taxable compensation to an employee for work performed within Henderson County, but not within the city limits of Henderson, is required to withhold and remit 1 percent of the gross compensation paid.

For more information about the Henderson County Fiscal Court Occupational Tax Office, click here.

The new county form is expected to be available on the web site by the last week of June.

