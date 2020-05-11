CoronavirusHenderson CountyKentucky
Henderson County Sees New COVID-19 Death, Other Kentucky County Cases Increase
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported new cases of coronavirus and an additional coronavirus death within the department’s seven-county district on Monday.
On Monday, May 11, GRDHD reported six additional COVID-19 cases in its Kentucky district – three in Daviess County and three in Ohio County.
The COVID-19 related death was a Henderson County resident.
Overall, there are now 521 reported COVID-19 cases in the GRDHD district.
In the seven-county GRDHD district, 25 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, with 62 (12%) of the 521 confirmed cases in the district requiring hospitalization in total.
GRDHD District Case Summary:
Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:
Average Age: 43
Age Range: 7-months-old to 93-years-old
Male: 55%
Male: 55%

Female: 45%
