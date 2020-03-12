Henderson County Schools to Close Starting Next Monday

Henderson County Schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16 through March 27 due to COVID-19 precautions.

All Henderson County Schools will be on regular schedule Friday, March 13. Students are advised to attend to school tomorrow in order to receive the assignments and instructions needed throughout the next two weeks for NTI Non-Traditional Instruction Days.

Beginning Friday at 4 p.m., all extracurricular events, practices, and community usage of our facilities are canceled until school facilities are reopened.

“We will have a lunch program available for students during the days school will not be in session. Information will be sent tomorrow regarding locations and times for students to pick up “grab & go” lunch,” the press release said.

